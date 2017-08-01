Man arrested for shooting ex-wife in Titus County, charged with attempted murder

A woman was shot Tuesday morning in Titus County by her ex-husband.

Johnny Lee Voelker Jr., 48, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his ex-wife Kathy Voelker, 47.

The Titus County Sheriff's Office says they received the call of the shooting just before noon. They responded to the call in the Sugar Hill community in the northeast part of the county.

The Sheriff's Office tells KLTV that the couple has been divorced for a while and have a long history of violence.

Kathy was care-flighted to the hospital for her injuries. She is reported to be in stable condition.

Sheriff's deputies say they located Voelker Jr. in another county after he fled the scene. A 357 Magnum revolver was found to be on him.

Voelker Jr. is currently in the Titus County Jail. The D.A. has requested no bond be set.

