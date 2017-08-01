Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property recovered in Upshur County

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that the Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a possible plane crash on Highway 69.More >>
Get your Christmas lists ready: Nintendo of America announced via social media that they are set to release their latest system this fall.
A woman was shot Tuesday morning in Titus County by her ex-husband.
Officials are on scene and investigating a robbery at a Finance company in Mount Pleasant.
Approximately $30,000 worth of stolen machinery has been recovered in Upshur County.
