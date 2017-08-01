Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property recovered in Upshur County

Approximately $30,000 worth of stolen machinery has been recovered in Upshur County.

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office confirms with KLTV that a John Deere tractor, a welding rig and trailer, two recreational vehicles, and some other miscellaneous items that were stolen from a barn have been recovered.

Chief Deputy Hazel tells KLTV that the sheriff's office is still searching for several items that are still missing.

An investigation was opened up after a citizen called to report some suspicious activity on an online sale site.

Hazel tells KLTV that there are suspects in the case but nobody has been arrested. The investigation is still ongoing.

