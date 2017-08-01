Mount Pleasant police responding to robbery at finance company - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Mount Pleasant police responding to robbery at finance company

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KLTV) -

Officials are on scene and investigating a robbery at a Finance company in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant police confirm with KLTV that Adkins United Finance, located at 1008 N. Van Buren Ave. was robbed today.

Police say details are limited and that it is an ongoing investigation at this time.

