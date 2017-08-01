Mount Pleasant police release video of robbery suspect - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Mount Pleasant police release video of robbery suspect



MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KLTV) -

Mount Pleasant police have released video of an armed robbery suspect.

Police say they responded to a robbery Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of N. Van Buren Ave. The suspect is not in custody at this time and police have released video of the incident.

Police say details are limited and that it is an ongoing investigation at this time.

