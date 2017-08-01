Emergency alert test cut short due to user error

Officials are on scene and investigating a robbery at a Finance company in Mount Pleasant.More >>
Officials are on scene and investigating a robbery at a Finance company in Mount Pleasant.More >>
The weather warning system and emergency alert system, in Tyler, did not fail this morning.More >>
The weather warning system and emergency alert system, in Tyler, did not fail this morning.More >>
Two burglary suspects were captured shortly after stabbing a man at a residence after they crashed their getaway car.More >>
Two burglary suspects were captured shortly after stabbing a man at a residence after they crashed their getaway car.More >>
An early morning traffic violation led to the arrest of an Arp man in Henderson County.More >>
An early morning traffic violation led to the arrest of an Arp man in Henderson County.More >>