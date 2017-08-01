Emergency alert test cut short due to user error

The weather warning system and emergency alert system, in Tyler, did not fail this morning.

Police say the system did not complete the test cycle due to an employee error.

The test was scheduled for Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

The City of Tyler, TJC, UT Tyler, and Texas college were all scheduled to activate the Outdoor warning system along with the Tyler Emergency Alert System today to ensure the system was working properly.

Public Information Officer, Don Martin, says the failure of the test was user error. A new employee pressed a wrong button and some of the alert activations did not complete the testing cycle.

Martin tells KLTV that all of the sirens are working properly.

In the event of a tornado warning being issued for Smith County, a 3-minute steady tone will be sounded. The tone will be followed with a message, “Warning! The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Smith County. Residents should immediately take cover. This is a tornado warning.” Police say everyone should make themselves aware of the different tones and their significance.

