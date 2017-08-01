Longview teens charged with burglary after stabbing man inside home, crashing getaway car.

Two burglary suspects were captured shortly after stabbing a man at a residence after they crashed their getaway car.

Steven Williams, 19, and Robert Blackshear, 19, of Longview were arrested on July 28.

Longview Police say they received a call just after 4 a.m. in reference to a stabbing at 415 Mobberly Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, Juan Richardson, of Longview, was found with a stab wound to the back. Richardson told officers the suspects had entered the residence with the intention of stealing property from the house.

Richardson was taken to the hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries.

Williams and Blackshear were arrested shortly after the assault after they were involved in a one vehicle wreck at Methvin St. and Fifth St. They were reportedly on their way to the hospital. One of them was injured during the assault.

Williams and Blackshear are currently in the Gregg County Jail. They are charged with burglary of a residence, a first-degree felony.

