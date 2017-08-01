Arp man jailed on drug charges in Henderson County

An early morning traffic violation led to the arrest of an Arp man in Henderson County.

According to Henderson County Sheriff, Botie Hillhouse, around 1:30 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Farm-to-Market 315 south of Chandler.

Hillhouse says during the stop the deputy discovered a glass pipe commonly used to inhale illegal narcotics and a plastic baggie hidden inside a cigarette pack containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Trinity Driver, 28, of Arp was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

He was charged with a state jail felony for possession, according to Hillhouse.

