Two agencies join in ownership of Texas Spine & Joint Hospital

Beginning August 1, Texas Spine & Joint Hospital will join the Baylor Scott and White Health System.

According to Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Marketing Manager Jess Mowery, the partnership includes the Spine & Joint Urgent Care Clinics in Tyler, Palestine, and Longview.

"Baylor's insurance network is significant," Mowery said. "You'd be hard pressed to find insurance that they are not in network with. For patient access that is huge."

The merger includes a third company, United Surgical Partners Incorporated.

"USPI is a healthcare management company that has a very successful track record with outpatient settings, urgent care, and those types of facilities," said Mowery.

Mowery said name changes will be coming soon to all Texas Spine & Joint locations.

"Becoming a part of Baylor Scott will allow tremendous resources for East Texas," Mowery said.

The agencies released a joint statement on the merger Tuesday afternoon:

Baylor Scott & White Health and United Surgical Partners International Join in Ownership of Texas Spine & Joint Hospital

Smith County facility becomes part of statewide network focused on improving population health

TYLER, Texas (August 1, 2017) – Baylor Scott & White Health and United Surgical Partners International (USPI) today announce a new partnership with Texas Spine & Joint Hospital in Tyler, Texas. As of August 1, 2017, Texas Spine & Joint is officially part of the Baylor Scott & White statewide network.

“We are excited by the opportunity to partner with USPI and this great group of physicians to serve the people of Tyler, Smith County and all of East Texas," said Jim Hinton, president and CEO, Baylor Scott & White Health. “We believe this is an excellent way to expand our high-value integrated delivery network into new communities throughout the state.”

“We are very excited to partner with Texas Spine and Joint Hospital which has distinguished itself as one of the highest quality and highest patient satisfaction hospitals in the country,” said Brett Brodnax, President and Chief Development Officer, USPI. “The physicians, management and staff at Texas Spine and Joint have done an incredible job of serving the surgical needs of East Texas and we are honored to be partners in the hospital and part of the Tyler community.”

As the integration process continues, bringing the hospital into the Baylor Scott & White system will further enable physicians and other caregivers to provide increasingly coordinated care to patients. Providers will be able to more easily access quality clinical resources, including a large network of specialty medical expertise.

“We look forward to partnering with Baylor Scott & White Health and USPI as together we expand our service area to more East Texas communities,” said Tony Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, Texas Spine and Joint Hospital. “By integrating into the Baylor Scott & White Health system, a greater number of patients will be able to access expert, award-winning care,” added Wahl.

In partnership with Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance, Baylor Scott & White Health is committed to utilizing clinical and administrative data and best practices to improve quality and efficiency, lower healthcare costs and accelerate medical innovation in patient care.

“Texas Spine and Joint Hospital is thrilled to be joining the Baylor Scott & White Health system. I expect this partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health and USPI to result in the enhancement of medical care for all of East Texas,” said Dr. Gary Goodfried, orthopedic surgeon and current Chairman of the Board of Directors, Texas Spine and Joint Hospital.

