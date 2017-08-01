Texas Spine & Joint to merge with Baylor Health System

Beginning August 1, Texas Spine & Joint Hospital will join the Baylor Scott and White Health System.

According to Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Marketing Manager Jess Mowery, the partnership includes the Spine & Joint Urgent Care Clinics in Tyler, Palestine, and Longview.

"Baylor's insurance network is significant," Mowery said. "You'd be hard pressed to find insurance that they are not in network with. For patient access that is huge."

The merger includes a third company, United Surgical Partners Incorporated.

"USPI is a healthcare management company that has a very successful track record with outpatient settings, urgent care, and those types of facilities," said Mowery.

Mowery said name changes will be coming soon to all Texas Spine & Joint locations.

"Becoming a part of Baylor Scott will allow tremendous resources for East Texas," Mowery said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.