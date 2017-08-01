Tuesday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another nice start, though a little warmer than yesterday. More clouds today with partly to mostly cloudy skies through this afternoon. Temperatures will still reach the lower 90s. A slight chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. The chance for rain will increase late this evening and overnight tonight with some heavy rainfall possible early Wednesday. Overcast skies and scattered showers Wednesday will keep temperatures well below normal in the mid-80s. A slight chance for rain on Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures back to near 90 degrees. Friday brings another weak cold front with increased chances for rain and temperatures back in the 80s. The chance for rain and the cooler temperatures will continue into the weekend and early next week.

