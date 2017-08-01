Longhorns begin fall camp; Kris Boyd shows up all over video - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longhorns begin fall camp; Kris Boyd shows up all over video

Kris Boyd makes an interception during practice. Kris Boyd makes an interception during practice.
AUSTIN, TX

At the college level, Texas opened up fall camp on Monday. First year head coach Tom Herman says no one will impress or disappoint while the players wear just helmets for the next couple days.

Herman however is pleased with his team's progress, noting they have shed 500 pounds of body fat and added around 380 pounds of lean muscle mass.

The hot topic in Austin deals with the Longhorns quarterback competition. Sophomore Shane Buechele, who was the starter last year, will do battle with freshman Sam Ehlinger for next few weeks. Herman noted he will make a decision on his number one QB about two weeks before the season opener.

There are nine East Texans on the Longhorns roster, and judging by Monday's practice video number two Kris Boyd made a ton of plays. The defensive back out of Gilmer will be a starter for Texas in 2017, and  has earned his teammates respect.

    Like Witten, Sean Lee is vital to the Cowboys success. The linebacker was able to stay healthy last season, and put up the best numbers of his soon to be eight year career.

