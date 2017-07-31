Camp Coverage: Sean Lee wants to build off best year of his career

At six o'clock we focused on Jason Witten, who entering his 15th season, is more motivated than ever. Like Witten, Sean Lee is vital to the Cowboys success. The linebacker was able to stay healthy last season, and put up the best numbers of his soon to be eight year career.



Lee made his second straight Pro Bowl appearance, while leading Dallas with over 170 tackles. The second round pick out of Penn State has dealt with numerous injuries since entering the league in 2010, but remains a huge piece on Dallas' defense.



The Cowboys ranked fifth in points allowed last year, and while that's solid, Lee knows his unit can be even better in 2017.



