Tax-free weekend is on the way

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Tax-Free Weekend comes around every August, just in time for back-to-school shopping.

This year's holiday is August 11-13. Click here to see what is and is not included: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/

