Trouble on the lot

Law enforcement officials in Longview are trying to figure out who has been targeting car dealerships. This weekend four dealerships were hit. KLTV's Brionna Rivers has a new report on the connection this may have to crimes that have been happened across the state. That's new at 10.
Texas legislators are at the halfway point for the special session that's keeping them in Austin longer than usual. Tonight at 10, we have a new report that will put what's happening into perspective. The latest for you at 10.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is in the First Alert Weather Center. He's working on your new forecast. At 10, he'll explain what you can expect from the weather where you live.
This allows county law enforcement across the state to run inmate fingerprints through an ICE database immediately upon booking. In the past, fingerprints were sent to ICE, then tested, then the results were sent back.More >>
This allows county law enforcement across the state to run inmate fingerprints through an ICE database immediately upon booking. In the past, fingerprints were sent to ICE, then tested, then the results were sent back.More >>
Gladewater is still under a boil water notice. That’s what the city is advising residents about their water system until it’s declared all clear.More >>
Gladewater is still under a boil water notice. That’s what the city is advising residents about their water system until it’s declared all clear.More >>
For the second time this training camp in Oxnard, California, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is giving numerous veterans and players coming back from injury the day off. Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Orlando Scandrick, and Tyrone Crawford aren't practicing.More >>
For the second time this training camp in Oxnard, California, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is giving numerous veterans and players coming back from injury the day off. Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Orlando Scandrick, and Tyrone Crawford aren't practicing.More >>
An East Texas grandfather and his grandson are safe after getting stuck in a well over the weekend.More >>
An East Texas grandfather and his grandson are safe after getting stuck in a well over the weekend.More >>
The family of eight got out of the home safely.More >>
The family of eight got out of the home safely.More >>