Monday Camp Coverage: Witten still going strong entering 15th season

Like Witten, Sean Lee is vital to the Cowboys success. The linebacker was able to stay healthy last season, and put up the best numbers of his soon to be eight year career.More >>
Like Witten, Sean Lee is vital to the Cowboys success. The linebacker was able to stay healthy last season, and put up the best numbers of his soon to be eight year career.More >>
For the second time this training camp in Oxnard, California, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is giving numerous veterans and players coming back from injury the day off. Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Orlando Scandrick, and Tyrone Crawford aren't practicing.More >>
For the second time this training camp in Oxnard, California, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is giving numerous veterans and players coming back from injury the day off. Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Orlando Scandrick, and Tyrone Crawford aren't practicing.More >>
At the college level, Texas opened up fall camp on Monday. First year head coach Tom Herman says no one will impress or disappoint while the players wear just helmets for the next couple days. Herman however is pleased with his team's progress, noting they have shed 500 pounds of body fat and added around 380 pounds of lean muscle mass.More >>
At the college level, Texas opened up fall camp on Monday. First year head coach Tom Herman says no one will impress or disappoint while the players wear just helmets for the next couple days. Herman however is pleased with his team's progress, noting they have shed 500 pounds of body fat and added around 380 pounds of lean muscle mass.More >>