Camp coverage: Monday notes; Witten still going strong entering 15th season

For the second time this training camp in Oxnard, California, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is giving numerous veterans and players coming back from injury the day off. Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Orlando Scandrick, and Tyrone Crawford aren't practicing.

On the injury front, offensive lineman Chaz Green is dealing with a muscle strain in his shoulder, and could miss up to two weeks. So Jonathan Cooper will now have a great chance to win the starting job at left guard.

Lets go back to Witten for a moment. Now in his 15th year, I believe the tight end deserves a day off from training camp every once in a while. But when you watch number 82 go through drills, you would never know he's been in the league since 2003.



Witten loves to compete and is still going strong. The 10-time pro bowler owns numerous franchise records, including most career receptions, most consecutive games with a catch, and most games started. Witten will break a couple more records in 2017 as he's only 16 yards shy of passing Michael Irvin for the most receiving yards in Cowboys history.

Its fitting Dallas is playing in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, because Witten will one day be honored in Canton, Ohio. For now though,the veteran is focused on improving and getting ready for another year.

