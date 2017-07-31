Rep. Hensarling announces several August town halls

There will be three town halls in East Texas during the month of August. (Source: Representative Jeb Hensarling)

Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX 5) announced several August town halls on Monday.

According to a press release from the Congressman's office, Representative Hensarling will present to and hear from constituents at the three separate events in East Texas.

The Congressman will give a presentation about what's been going in the House of Representatives and constituents will get a chance to let their representative know what's important to them.

