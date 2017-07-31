Rep. Hensarling announces several August town halls - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Rep. Hensarling announces several August town halls

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX 5) announced several August town halls on Monday.

According to a press release from the Congressman's office, Representative Hensarling will present to and hear from constituents at the three separate events in East Texas.

  1. August 9th, 2 p.m., Anderson County Courthouse Annex, Palestine.
  2. August 10th, 9:30 a.m., Farm Bureau Building, Canton.
  3. August 10th, 1:30 p.m., Henderson County Senior Center, Athens.

The Congressman will give a presentation about what's been going in the House of Representatives and constituents will get a chance to let their representative know what's important to them.

