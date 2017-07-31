Rep. Hensarling announces several August town halls

For the second time this training camp in Oxnard, California, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is giving numerous veterans and players coming back from injury the day off. Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Orlando Scandrick, and Tyrone Crawford aren't practicing.More >>
For the second time this training camp in Oxnard, California, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is giving numerous veterans and players coming back from injury the day off. Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Orlando Scandrick, and Tyrone Crawford aren't practicing.More >>
An East Texas grandfather and his grandson are safe after getting stuck in a well over the weekend.More >>
An East Texas grandfather and his grandson are safe after getting stuck in a well over the weekend.More >>
Gladewater is still under a boil water notice. That’s what the city is advising residents about their water system until it’s declared all clear.More >>
Gladewater is still under a boil water notice. That’s what the city is advising residents about their water system until it’s declared all clear.More >>
This allows county law enforcement across the state to run inmate fingerprints through an ICE database immediately upon booking. In the past, fingerprints were sent to ICE, then tested, then the results were sent back.More >>
This allows county law enforcement across the state to run inmate fingerprints through an ICE database immediately upon booking. In the past, fingerprints were sent to ICE, then tested, then the results were sent back.More >>
The family of eight got out of the home safely.More >>
The family of eight got out of the home safely.More >>