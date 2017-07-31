Burglaries at four car dealerships in the Longview area, possibly related to incidents across Texas.

Over the weekend the Longview Police Department was dispatched to several commercial burglaries on both Saturday and Sunday morning at car three car dealerships in the city. Crown Kia, Tower Honda, and Toyota of Longview.

Law enforcement also responded to a burglary at Patterson Nissan which is located just outside the city.

Police say, multiple suspects broke and then entered through widows at the dealerships. The suspects were able to locate and remove items from the safes at two of the dealerships but fled the others after triggering the alarm system. The Longview Police Department believes this crime may be related to the multiple dealership burglaries that have happened recently throughout the state.

“Gregg county’s also speaking with some of the dealerships north of the city limits of Longview,” says Sergeant Shane McCarter, Longview Information Officer. “The detectives have also made connections with several of the other cities in the state that have experienced similar burglaries.”

Longview police believe there are multiple suspects involved, who may be using multiple vehicles but do not have any further information on them at this time. While police believe the suspects have already moved on to another city the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.