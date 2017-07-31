Burglaries at 4 Longview-area car dealerships possibly related to statewide incidents

Over the weekend, the Longview Police Department was dispatched to several commercial burglaries. On both Saturday and Sunday mornings Crown Kia, Tower Honda, and Toyota of Longview experienced burglaries.

Law enforcement also responded to a burglary at Patterson Nissan, which is located just outside the city.

Police say multiple suspects broke and then entered through windows at the dealerships. The suspects were able to locate and remove items from the safes at two of the dealerships but fled at the others after triggering the alarm system. The Longview Police Department believes this crime may be related to the multiple dealership burglaries that have happened recently throughout the state.

“Gregg County’s also speaking with some of the dealerships north of the city limits of Longview,” says Sergeant Shane McCarter, Longview Public Information Officer. “The detectives have also made connections with several of the other cities in the state that have experienced similar burglaries.”

Longview police believe there are multiple suspects involved who may be using multiple vehicles, but do not have any further information on them at this time. While police believe the suspects have already moved on to another city, the investigation is ongoing.

