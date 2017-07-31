Texas sheriffs meet, 18 counties to implement new ICE program

The Smith County Jail operates under the program signed onto today by 18 other counties. (Source: KLTV)

It's been part of Smith County's operations since April, but on Monday, 18 new counties in Texas signed on to ICE's 287(g) program.

This program allows county law enforcement across the state to run inmate fingerprints through an ICE database immediately upon booking. In the past, fingerprints were sent to ICE, then tested, then the results were sent back.

"Which sometimes takes too long," Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in April.

In an April interview, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith also said that inmates who are in the United States illegally could bond out before the results were returned.

The ceremonial signing took place at the Gaylord Texas Hotel in Grapevine.

