Summertime corn and tomato salad by Mama Steph

Here's a salad that features sweet corn, peppers, tomatoes and more, with a cooling dressing to tie it all together.



Summertime corn salad



3 ears of tender sweet corn (white is usually most tender)

1/2 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

two small or one medium cucumber, peeled and chopped

16 ounces grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 medium red bell pepper, cored, seeded and minced

1 small jalapeno, minced (seeded if you don't like heat)

1 very small yellow summer squash, minced, seeds removed

juice of one fresh lime

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon minced jarred garlic (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)



Method:



Place the minced red onion into a small bowl with the red wine vinegar, and let stand for at least 15 minutes.

Cut the corn off the ears, and then if possible, scrape down the cobs with a blunt knife to extract juices into the same bowl with the corn.

Add halved tomatoes, cucumber, bell and jalapeno peppers, and squash to the bowl with the corn.

Toss. Add the pickled red onion (minus the vinegar), and then toss again.

Add the sour cream to the bowl, then the lime juice, and 1 teaspoon minced jarred garlic (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder). Gently fold in until all the ingredients are well coated.

Refrigerate, covered, for at least two hours to overnight. The longer it is mixed, the better the flavors mingle.



Join Mama Steph on Facebook at this link!

