Texas Rangers trade Yu Darvish to Dodgers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Yu Darvish is no longer with the Texas Rangers, according to Major League Baseball's Twitter account.

Darvish was traded today to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN reports Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA his season, his worst in five years in the majors.

The official twitter of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball tweeted that Willie Calhoun is now headed to the Texas Rangers. 

