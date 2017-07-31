Gift of Love: Kody

13-year-old Kody loves rocks! We had a blast searching for rocks and gold at the Discovery Science Place. In fact, it's his favorite thing to do.



"Looking for lots and lots of rocks. I'm going to need a big old plastic tub," Kody said.



This eighth grader says he already knows what he wants to be when he grows up and you guessed it, it has to do with rocks!



"One of those people who study rocks," Kody said.



Kody says he loves Geology and learning about new rocks he hasn't seen before.



"I like the cool ones because they are all different colors," Kody said.



Kody also likes to be outside running around, playing and riding his bike. Kody would like a family that will allow him to participate in extracurricular activities and hang out with friends.



"Play football and catch animals. Lizards, frogs, salamanders," Kody said.



Kody says his favorite position to play is running back and he has two favorite teams he likes to follow.



"Green Bay and Golden State," Kody said.



He likes to draw, read and write. Kody can fill an entire notebook with drawings, stories and letters.



He also enjoys camping and loves animals of all kinds. Kody says he'd like a turtle and has already picked out a name that he thinks is quite funny.



"I'd name him Jimmy John Jones," Kody said.



Kody has an older sister in Texas and it is very important to him that he be allowed to continue to have contact with her. As for his forever family, Kody looks forward to having great adventures.



"I'd like to go on vacations, lots of vacations. A place with a lot of rocks like the Grand Canyon," Kody said.



Kody says he'd like to visit Colorado, too.



He's anxious to start a new journey with a family who believes in him. A family that can show Kody the Gift of Love.

