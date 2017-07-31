Identities released of two people shot and killed in Panola County

Authorities in Panola County have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Friday night.

Dalton Berry, 21, of Panola and Shayla Carson, 18 of Wascom were both killed in the shooting according to the Panola County Sheriff's Office.

A third person was shot but wasn't killed. The Sheriff's Office confirms that person is a male in his 20's.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. near County Road 334 between Panola and Bethany.

A Facebook post from the Panola County Sheriff's Office reads:

The caller reported he thought the shooters were still in the trailer house. Two Panola County Sheriff's Deputies responded and found two people lying in front of the trailer house on the ground. When an additional officer arrived he covered the door and windows of the trailer house while the other two officers dragged the victims out of the potential line of fire. Responding medical personnel were advised not to come directly to the scene until the trailer house was secure. When additional deputies arrived they entered the trailer house to ascertain if the shooters were still there. After a complete search it was discovered there were no shooters in the house, however, officers discovered the body of a white male lying face down in the living room with at least two gunshots wounds. Medical personnel were then permitted on the scene and determined one of the victims found outside was still alive and the other deceased. Air ambulance was called and the victim was flown to LSU Shreveport. Numerous shell casings were discovered on the ground in front of the trailer house. A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway of the residence in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan. Investigators processed the scene while another investigator went to the hospital. He was unable to interview the surviving victim, as he was in surgery. An attempt will be made to interview him today when he is able to talk. Hopefully, he can provide a description of the shooters. The identity of the two deceased and the one surviving victim are being withheld pending proper notification of next of kin. The suspects are not believed to still be in this area."

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide at this time.

