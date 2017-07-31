Athens police searching for missing teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Athens.

According to a post by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Justin Gardner, 16, of Athens has been missing since July 21.

Gardner is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

The National Center for Missing and exploited children believe Gardner may still be in the local Athens area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Athens Police Department, 903-675-5454.

