Wood County officials advise of fraudulent text message

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Wood County officials want the public to be aware of a fraudulent text message.

The message reads " This is a friendly notification from Wood County Court about the citation you received." It then asks you to click on a website for more details. 

The text message was received by a constable in Wood County who reported it. 

Wood County officials say it is a scam and to not respond. Officials say you should share the information with others to make sure you and your friends are not victims. 

