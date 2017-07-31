VIDEO: 5-year-old gets emotional at Sunday's Rangers game

The Texas Rangers have a big fan in a tiny little girl from East Texas.

5-year-old Cambree Summerlin, of Mount Vernon, could not control her emotions when she witnessed Adrian Beltre get his 3,000th hit.

Summerlin's mom Crystal posted the video while the family attended the game Sunday saying "When you're so proud of #Beltre that you can't hold those emotions back! #Beltrehits3000 #soproudyoucry #TexasRangersFan.

The post has received more than 3 thousand views.

Beltre is the first player from the Dominican Republic to reach the milestone and 31st major leaguer overall.

The 38-year-old Texas Rangers third baseman made history with his double down the left-field line on a 3-0 pitch in the fourth inning Sunday against Baltimore lefty Wade Miley. Beltre struck out swinging in his first at-bat of the game.

Beltre is in his 20th big league season.

Getting 3,000 hits has traditionally been a ticket to the Hall of Fame. The only other currently active player in the 3,000-hit club is Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who began the day tied with Hall of Fame player Craig Biggio for 22nd all-time at 3,060.

KLTV has reached out to the Summerlin family for comment.

