East Texas woman arrested for drunken driving takes Texas trooper's car

An East Texas woman charged with driving while intoxicated is in bigger trouble after trooper's say she drove away in one of their patrol cars.

Bridget Cast, 31, of Longview was arrested for DWI in Normangee, Texas, near Bryan-College Station.

DPS officials say a trooper cuffed her and put her in the front seat. Officials say Cast was able to free her hands, jump into the driver's seat and took off.

Officers chased Cast for about three miles, firing shots to disable the patrol car.

She's now facing a felony charge of evading arrest on top of the DWI charge.

