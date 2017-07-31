Monday's weather: Mostly sunny and very warm, but not quite as humid. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A nice start to the work week with temperatures in the upper 60s this morning. Mostly sunny today with light northeasterly winds. That means even though it will still be very warm, the humidity levels are much lower. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s. Another nice evening ahead with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s overnight. This week brings the return of an unsettled weather pattern and off and on rain chances, but will also keep temperatures cooler. More clouds tomorrow with a chance for some showers by afternoon. That chance for rain will be increasing through midweek with showers and a few thunderstorms expected Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Thanks to clouds and the chance for rain, temperatures midweek will only reach the upper 80s. Only a slight chance for rain Thursday, but rain chances will be increasing again by the end of the week with scattered showers and storms more likely Friday afternoon. Those chances for rain will continue into the weekend, but they will also keep temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

