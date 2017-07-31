East Texas roadwork for week of July 31

Released by the Department of Transportation:

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of July 31, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

The nighttime project on US 271/Beckham Avenue in Tyler continues with daytime work planned for Saturday, July 29. Motorists can expect closures during Saturday’s work as the contractor makes repairs to the tie-ins to city streets. The limits are between Oakwood St. and SH 64/Fifth St. Night work resumes at 7:30 Sunday. Additional information on this project is available in the Smith County section of this news release.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct seal coat operations on FM 2574 in Neches. Additional work includes level up work on Loop 256 in front of Lowes Home Improvement and base repairs on FM 837 between FM 315 and SH 19. Expect lane closures with traffic control provided by flaggers and a pilot car.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Work continues in the existing northbound lanes with hot mix level up to be followed by surface mix. Motorists are urged to watch for trucks entering and exiting the traffic flow. Other ongoing work includes: concrete paving operations in the new northbound lanes between FM 645 and CR 2205, and work on the new FM 645 Overpass. The project is expanding a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

Work continues to widen the northbound lanes by adding shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph. Expect delays and multiple lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 2133 at Mack Creek between US 79 and FM 1990

Contractor: Fritcher Construction Services of Tyler

Cost: $499,832.22

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The road is closed and traffic is detoured for construction of a new bridge at Mack Creek on CR 2133. Hot mix pavement has been placed and the metal beam guard fence work is complete. Final preparations are being completed to open the bridge to traffic by mid-August, weather permitting.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road 458 at Beaver Creek and County Road 2418 at Otter Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd. Of Longview

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

County Road (CR) 458 is closed and construction is ongoing to build the new bridge. Only local traffic has access between Beaver Creek and CR 459 and from Beaver Creek to FM 2330.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance crews plan to continue edge repairs and ditch work on various roadways around the county. Lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 mile south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work to build a detour and install culverts is ongoing on this project to widen US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts to traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project and will remain in effect until construction is complete.

US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $5.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor continues backfilling pavement operations and driveway construction. Expect daily lane closures for the duration of the project when construction equipment is near the travel lanes. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated completion date: Fall 2017

Drainage work continues on this project to treat fixed objects for safety. Expect lane closures.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to perform drainage repairs on US 80 and American Legion Boulevard. Crews will also be trimming trees on FM 3051. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

SH 149 at Sabine River

• Limits: SH 322 to approximately one half mile north of the Sabine River Bridge

• Contractor: Gibson and Associates

• Cost: $3.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

This project consists of constructing new rails and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity. The contractor will be working under the bridge this week. Future work will require lane closures.

US 80 Widening in Gladewater

Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $3.538 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Storm sewer work continues on the south side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. Motorists can expect delays and lane closures during this work.

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

The roadway is down to one lane in all directions with traffic now in its Phase II configuration. Work is being conducted in multiple traffic phases that could require overnight lane closures. Motorists should use other routes to avoid delays. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

Limits: From SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $13.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor is conducting closeout activities on this project to build a new overpass over the railroad crossing.

FM 2087 over Sabine River

Limits: From 500 feet north of bridge to 500 feet south of bridge

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $3.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

The contractor has completed work on the bridge and is now working to tie-in the approaches and install guard fence. Alternate routes have been established to move traffic around FM 2087 at the Sabine River which is closed until late summer 2017 for construction of a new bridge. Local traffic is allowed to approach from the north or the south but is not allowed to cross the river. Motorists can take SH 31 from I-20 to Loop 281 or SH 322/SH 149 from I-20 to Loop 281. The project includes the construction of a new bridge and approaches, grading, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: From McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

The contractor is hauling embankment, laying storm drains and building the new bridge. The project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. It also includes applying a hot mix asphalt surface, curb and gutter as well as sidewalk.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct base repair work on FM 316N from US 175 to the Van Zandt County line. Spot repair work will be performed on FM 3709 from FM 315 to FM 314. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 19 Widening Project (New Project)

Limits: FM 1615 South to 0.3 mile south of Coon Creek

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $ 4.95 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2019

The contractor plans to set barricades this week and start work on August 8. The project consists of adding 10 foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Traffic has been moved temporarily to the newly constructed lanes to allow the contractor to rework the old lanes. The contractor is widening structures on the old roadway. Traffic will remain in its new configuration until work on the existing roadway is completed, approximately one year, weather permitting. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at Larue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

The permanent westbound travel lanes are under construction with the contractor extending concrete structures and conducting dirt work as phase two construction progresses. As part of the new highway construction, a short stretch of CR 4401 was permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 is open with access from CR 4354/Camp Road.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor is installing drainage box culverts and maintaining storm water control measures throughout the project limits. Earth and culvert wing wall work, and flex-base operations are ongoing. Lane closures are possible on this project that’s expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

Cost: $3.07 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Final closeout activities continue on this project. However, traffic has unrestricted access to the highways on this project.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to continue edge maintenance on FM 2276 from FM 850 the Gregg County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 79 South Widening Project

Limits: From Loop 571 in Henderson going southwest for 3.0 miles to FM 839

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $6.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor will be placing striping and signage on the roadway. Expect lane closures and brief delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph is implemented and is being enforced by DPS. The project includes widening the existing pavement and adding a center left turn lane resulting in a new asphalt surface when the job is completed.

SH 43 Overlay Project

Limits: From US 79 (at the Star) to 9.9 miles toward Tatum at CR 2136

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Current work includes laying hot mix asphalt and installing metal beam guard fence. Expect alternating lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes applying an asphalt overlay, base repairs, applying new striping, and installing new metal beam guard fence.

ADA Ramp Installations

Limits: In Overton - SH 135 from SH 323 to McKay St; FM 850 from Rusk St. to Neal St.

Limits: In Henderson - Business 64 /Marshall Ave. from Van Buren St. to Redbud St.; Business 79 /Main St. from College St. to Oak Street; FM 13 /West Main St. from Standish St. to Jackson St.

Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., of Minnesota

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

In Henderson, the contractor is working on sidewalks and ramps on Business 79 and Business 64. Work on pavement markings is being conducted in Overton. The project limits are in the downtown areas of Henderson and Overton. Expect outside lane closures in alternating directions as the work progresses. Delays are possible. Work includes removing the existing and building new ramps, sidewalks, hand rails and curb and gutter.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to start the week by conducting pavement level up operations on FM 344 near SH 110, and base repairs on FM 2661 near Big Eddy Road around mid-week. Other work includes edge repairs on FM 346 between Whitehouse and Troup throughout the week. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 271 Mill and Inlay Project (New Project)

Limits: From 0.4 miles south of Spur 147 at Oakwood St., south to SH 64/Fifth St. in Tyler

Contractor: Clark Construction of Texas, Inc. from San Antonio

Cost: $2.1 million

Anticipated completion date: Fall 2017

Work will be conducted during the day Saturday, July 29, to make repairs where city streets tie-in to US 271. Night work resumes at 7:30, Sunday, with the contractor conducting base repairs. That work will be followed by resurfacing operations. The contract consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping. Work will be conducted between 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid lane closures and delays during work hours.

FM 344 Culvert Replacement Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: At Bell Branch Creek (approximately 1 mile west of SH 110)

Contractor: Red Baron Building Company, LLC

Cost: $348,000

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2017

This project to replace a culvert on FM 344 at Bell Branch Creek near Whitehouse has been completed and the roadway is opened to normal traffic flow.

FM 1253 Widening Project

Limits: From County Road 462 S, 1.3 miles N of FM 857 S to FM 1805; FM 1804 from the Wood County line to US 69; FM 2015 from CR 313 to FM 16

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor is finishing up seal coat operations on FM 1253 and FM 2015. Expect lane closures as work continues to widen, seal and resurface the roads.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

No work is currently scheduled to occur. When work resumes, the contractor will be applying the Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface which will cause delays for drivers. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.

SH 31E Overlay Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to FM 850

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

No work is scheduled on this project. Milling and surface treatment operations are complete. The project is placing a one course surface treatment and a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface on the roadway.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Driveway and flex-base work are being conducted in the eastbound lanes. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

SH 64 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to 0.7 mile west of FM 724

Contractor: IOC Company of Edinberg, TX

Cost: $1.7 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2017

Seal coat operations continue with work being conducted in the eastbound lanes moving toward Tyler. The contract is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface on the roadway from Loop 323 to just past Tyler Pounds Airport. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 2.0 miles south of US 80 (Upshur C/L), south to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer of 2017

Paving operations are being conducted on this project to repair the existing pavement structure and place a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2017

No work is scheduled on this project to place a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and install updates to the metal beam guard fence along this stretch of I-20.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues on Loop 323 between Old Bullard Road and Donnybrook Avenue on this project to add right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. The contractor expects to begin installing new curb/median. Additionally, work is underway at Independence and US 69 in advance of the new school year. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the existing turn lanes. Work will be conducted on US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493. Expect lane closures and delays during this work with flaggers providing traffic control.

Tyler State Park

• Limits: Inside Tyler State Park

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. of Buffalo

• Cost: $1.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter of 2017

Work areas are closed within the park. Coordination with the public has been made through the park website.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to resume overlay operations on SH 198 from the Kaufman County line moving toward Canton. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Work continues in Van Zandt County with the contractor relocating high mast lighting. Once complete, work will continue to construct the detour. No traffic impacts are expected on I-20. Minor delays are possible on the service road.

Phase I of the project includes reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. This requires closing a portion of the frontage road for several months from approximately 500 feet east of the current exit ramp to about 3,250 feet eastward. The existing ramp and frontage road from the ramp west to FM 314 will remain open during this phase of work. Phase II will consist of constructing a detour from the FM 314 intersection eastward for about 2,000 feet, and completing the frontage road west to the intersection.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor will begin hauling and processing flex-base this week. Structure work is ongoing at Horsley Creek. Expect delays with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Structure work is ongoing four (4) miles east of FM 316. Other work includes flex-base processing, and the placement of the prime course on the second mile east of FM 316. Expect delays with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic on this project to widen almost eight miles of the roadway.

FM 1861 Project

Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, of Buffalo, TX

Cost: $2.44 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2017

The contractor continues structure and driveway work in the area one (1) mile east of SH 19. Other activities include starting cement treating and hauling flex-base in this section as well. Expect delays with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic.

County Roads Bridge Replacement Projects

Limits: CR 3105 at Crooked Creek, CR 3809 at Negro Creek, CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek, and CR 2908 at Purtis Creek

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor continues final cleanup activities on these bridge replacement projects with all roadways open to thru traffic.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct blade overlay work on FM 17 and edge work on FM 2869. Expect lane closures in both work zones with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2017 for FM 2869; February 2018 for all work

Project cleanup activities are underway on FM 2869. Mowing operations on FM 49 and FM 2869 are set to kick off leading up to work starting between FM 14 and FM 778. No traffic delays are anticipated.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Mill and Inlay Project

No work is planned this week on the spot repair operations being conducted on I-20 at various entrance and exit ramps as well as some mainlane locations in Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties. Motorists can expect mainlane or ramp closures at the work locations when work resumes in Van Zandt County.

Routine Maintenance

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: IIPL USA

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Mowing: Continues in Gregg County

- Sign Maintenance: Thursday and Friday through all three counties

No lane closures are planned but that is subject to change.