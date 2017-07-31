Camp Coverage: Luke McCown living out lifelong dream; defensive line with plenty to prove

Since the Cowboys play their preseason opener on Thursday night in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, the team made a minor switch to its training camp schedule.



There wasn't a Blue-White scrimmage like normal on Sunday evening, but the Dallas did call it a Blue-White practice. Tempers flared briefly as Kyle Wilber, Rico Gathers, and Noah Brown got into an altercation.



As for Jacksonville native, and recent addition Luke McCown, the quarterback took the field in Oxnard, California for the second time. The 14-year veteran knows this is Dak Prescott's team, but the lifelong Dallas fan is living out a dream. After spending the llast four seasons as a back-up in New Orleans, McCown is excited to finally wear the star.

On the other side of the ball, one of the biggest questions marks on the Cowboys is who will get to the quarterback. Dallas ranked 13th in the NFL ast year

with 36 sacks. But, its leader was Benson Mayowa with only six QB take downs.



The cowboys are starting the season without defensive ends David Irving and newcomer Damontre Moore. So first round pick Taco Charlton will be called upon to produce early. Between other guys such as Demarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, and Charles Tapper, Dallas likely won't have one dominant pass rusher, but will rely on a committee approach.



