Final results from the Great Texas Balloon Race - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Final results from the Great Texas Balloon Race

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: KLTV Source: KLTV
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The results are in from 2017's Great Texas Balloon Race.

Here's a list of winners from the competition's website:

The Great Texas Balloon Race: 1st Bill Baker, 2nd Ken Draughn, 3rd Gary Heavin

The Texas State Championship: 1st Bill Baker, 2nd Gary Heavin, 3rd Chris Cliver

The Southwestern Regional Championship: 1st Bill Baker, 2nd Gary Heavin, 3rd Jason Buckner

The Ring Toss Task: Brandon Heavin

Congratulations to the winner of the Tom Southern Leadership Award: Tommy Warren

Congratulations to the winner of the Rudy Bresie Award: Chairman Dan Droege

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly