Family of eight displaced by house fire

Eight people are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Tyler.

It happened in the 101000 block of Reno Road. The residents, the Littrell family, tell us that no one was harmed.

Jeff Littrell says the property belongs to another family member and that they were staying there while fixing it up. Him, his wife Trinity and six children are displaced for the time being. They are staying with family.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.