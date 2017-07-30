Tyler considers options with solid waste rates

The City of Tyler is considering raising their trash rates to combat an expected deficit in their solid waste program.

According to a presentation during a city council meeting, if the city continues to collect at the current rate of $14.07 per month per solid waste customer, then the program will run a deficit beginning in fiscal year 2020.

After hiring a consulting firm for help, the city is looking into several different options.

The first is to eliminate year-round residential disposal at the city landfill. Right now, residential disposal is included in the bill, but if the city eliminates this, then they will save an expected $75,000 per year.

The second option is to raise rates by about $3 a month. This would guard against the deficit, but it was a point contended by a couple residents during Wednesday's meeting.

The third option is to collect waste just once a week instead of two times a week.

After hearing the presentation, City Council showed interest in conducting a citizen survey to determine which option is best.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.