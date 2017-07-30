2 people displaced, several pets dead after Tyler house fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

2 people displaced, several pets dead after Tyler house fire

Generic photo (Source: Raycom Image Bank) Generic photo (Source: Raycom Image Bank)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Firefighters responded to a house fire at the 500th block of East 5th Street in Tyler Saturday night around 9:00 a.m. 

Paul Findley with the Tyler Fire Department stated that there was heavy fire and smoke reported upon firefighters arrival. 

The fire allegedly started in an enclosed breezeway between the back door of the kitchen and a two car garage. 

A window unit air conditioner and an oscillating fan were noted to have been operating inside this breezeway, according to Findley. 

Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Most of the destruction was towards the rear of the structure. 

Two occupants lived inside the residence. Findley said the home is unhabitable. 

Several pets, including dogs, a cat, and a parrot, are deceased, likely from smoke inhalation. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

