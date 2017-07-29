One dead in Smith Co. wreck

One person is dead following a two car collision in Smith County.

Just after 7:00 PM, Texas Department of Public Safety officials responded to a crash on SH-31E just east of CR-233.

The crash involved a Nissan car and Jeep Wrangler.

A passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at ETMC-Tyler.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

