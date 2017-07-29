DPS identifies person killed in Hwy. 31 wreck near Tyler

DPS officials have identified the person killed in a Saturday evening wreck near Tyler.

According to a DPS preliminary report, at approximately 7:13 p.m. troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-31, 11.5 miles east of the city of Tyler.

The report shows that a 2012 Nissan Versa driven by Marco Antonio Ponce-Luna, 25, of Greenwood, Lousiana was traveling east on SH-31 and attempted to turn left into a private drive.

A 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Megan Mathis, 23, was westbound on the same roadway. The vehicles struck in the westbound lane.

A passenger in the Nissan identified as Nhi Tran, 24, of Tyler was pronounced dead a few hours later at ETMC-Tyler.

Ponce-Luna was taken to ETMC-Tyler.

Mathis and her passenger, Johnetta Preston, 20 of Tyler were both treated and released from Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

