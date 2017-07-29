DPS identifies person killed in Hwy. 31 wreck near Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS identifies person killed in Hwy. 31 wreck near Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

DPS officials have identified the person killed in a Saturday evening wreck near Tyler.

According to a DPS preliminary report, at approximately 7:13 p.m. troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-31, 11.5 miles east of the city of Tyler. 

The report shows that a 2012 Nissan Versa driven by Marco Antonio Ponce-Luna, 25,  of Greenwood, Lousiana was traveling east on SH-31 and attempted to turn left into a private drive. 

A 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by  Megan Mathis, 23,  was westbound on the same roadway.  The vehicles struck in the westbound lane. 

A passenger in the Nissan identified as  Nhi Tran, 24,  of Tyler was pronounced dead a few hours later at ETMC-Tyler. 

Ponce-Luna was taken to ETMC-Tyler. 

Mathis and her passenger, Johnetta Preston, 20 of Tyler were both treated and released from Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

