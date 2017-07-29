DPS identifies person killed in Hwy. 31 wreck near Tyler

DPS has identified the person killed in a two vehicle wreck near Hallsville Saturday evening.More >>
DPS has identified the person killed in a two vehicle wreck near Hallsville Saturday evening.More >>
DPS officials have identified the person killed in a Saturday evening wreck near Tyler.More >>
DPS officials have identified the person killed in a Saturday evening wreck near Tyler.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire at the 500th block of East 5th Street in Tyler Saturday night around 9:00 a.m.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire at the 500th block of East 5th Street in Tyler Saturday night around 9:00 a.m.More >>
The City of Gladewater is issuing a boil water notice for Gladewater until further notice. According to a city press release, the boil water notice is due to low water pressure (Less than 35 psi) because of two major water main breaks within their distribution system. Residents should boil water before drinking, cooking or bathing. City officials will notify residents when the boil water notice is not longer in place. For more information, please visit: http://www.cityofgladewater...More >>
The City of Gladewater is issuing a boil water notice for Gladewater until further notice. According to a city press release, the boil water notice is due to low water pressure (Less than 35 psi) because of two major water main breaks within their distribution system. Residents should boil water before drinking, cooking or bathing. City officials will notify residents when the boil water notice is not longer in place. For more information, please visit: http://www.cityofgladewater...More >>