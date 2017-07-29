One dead in Harrison Co. wreck

Today the Dallas cowboys welcomed Jacksonville native and NFL quarterback Luke McCown to Oxnard. McCown is wearing number 3 for Dallas and will start learning the ropes just in case something happens to Dak Prescott and/or Kellen Moore. Two other cowboys doing the same thing are running backs Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden. McFadden is working back from an injury that benched him last season. Morris did his part in 2016 recording 243 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns...

