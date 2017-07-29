One dead in Harrison Co. wreck

One person is dead following a two car collision in Harrison county. Just after 9:00 PM, Texas Department of Public Safety officials responded to a crash on US-80 at Sabine Lumber/Stephens Road. Troopers have responded to the scene. Information is limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
One person is dead following a two car collision in Smith County. Just after 7:00 PM, Texas Department of Public Safety officials responded to a crash on SH-31E just east of CR-233. The crash involved a Nissan car and Jeep Wrangler. A passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at ETMC-Tyler. The victim's identity has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.
The City of Gladewater is issuing a boil water notice for Gladewater until further notice. According to a city press release, the boil water notice is due to low water pressure (Less than 35 psi) because of two major water main breaks within their distribution system. Residents should boil water before drinking, cooking or bathing. City officials will notify residents when the boil water notice is not longer in place.
It was one of the most unusual days in the 40-year history of a classic East Texas ballooning event, one that challenged the skills of every single pilot.
