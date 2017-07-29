DPS identifies Marshall man killed in wreck near Hallsville

DPS has identified the person killed in a two vehicle wreck near Hallsville Saturday evening.

According to DPS, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officials responded to a head on collision on US-80 at Sabine Lumber and Stephens Road.

A DPS preliminary reports show that a small Toyota SUV driven by Marlon Moore, 31 of Marshall, was driving west on U.S. 80 on Sabine Lumber when it struck a pickup truck head on.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital, the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

