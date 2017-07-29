Camp Coverage: Morris and McFadden prepare for Elliott suspension

Today the Dallas cowboys welcomed Jacksonville native and NFL quarterback Luke McCown to Oxnard. McCown is wearing number 3 for Dallas and will start learning the ropes just in case something happens to Dak Prescott and/or Kellen Moore. Two other cowboys doing the same thing are running backs Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden.

McFadden is working back from an injury that benched him last season. Morris did his part in 2016 recording 243 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

But Ezekiel Elliott was clearly the number one guy and saw the most action.

However, with the leagues domestic violence investigation with Elliott still opened, Morris or McFadden could have to hold down the fort at anytime during the upcoming season. orris and McFadden understand they may not be the number one guys today, but that doesn't stop them from preparing to be called upon tomorrow.

"We have a saying, you're one play away from being the starter. Everyday we come here I'm the starter, I'm the starter because I could be," said Alfred Morris, Cowboys running back.

"Its a blessing for me man, 10 seasons its something that you can't really explain in words. Like i said I'm out here preparing everyday like I'm the number one guy so whenever my numbers called I'm going to be ready," said Darren McFadden, Cowboys running back.



