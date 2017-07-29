City of Gladewater issues boil water notice

The City of Gladewater is issuing a boil water notice for Gladewater until further notice.

According to a city press release, the boil water notice is due to low water pressure (less than 35 psi) because of two major water main breaks within their distribution system.

Residents should boil water before drinking, cooking or bathing.

City officials will notify residents when the boil water notice is no longer in place.



For more information, please visit: http://www.cityofgladewater.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/water.pdf

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.