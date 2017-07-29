City of Gladewater issues boil water notice

The City of Gladewater is issuing a boil water notice for Gladewater until further notice. According to a city press release, the boil water notice is due to low water pressure (Less than 35 psi) because of two major water main breaks within their distribution system. Residents should boil water before drinking, cooking or bathing. City officials will notify residents when the boil water notice is not longer in place. For more information, please visit: http://www.cityofgladewater...More >>
It was one of the most unusual days in the 40-year history of a classic East Texas ballooning event, one that challenged the skills of every single pilot.More >>
A two-day event for dog owners to have their best friends show their stuff kicked off in East Texas today.More >>
An East Texas man could be facing more charges following a manhunt Friday night.More >>
The City of Van Fire Department is advising residents to be aware of their surroundings after a child fell into a well Saturday morning.More >>
