The City of Gladewater boil water notice may continue for several days.

The Gladewater Customers Water Department staff indicated Sunday that the boil before consuming notice may continue for several days until test samples come back.

Customers in and around town and on the further points from the supply will still have pressure and possible discoloration issue until the whole system is returned to normal storage levels

According to a city press release, the boil water notice is due to low water pressure (less than 35 psi) because of two major water main breaks within their distribution system.

Residents should boil water before drinking, cooking or bathing.

City officials will notify residents when the boil water notice is no longer in place. Water Department staff is monitoring the system and any new issues, according to the City of Gladewater.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.