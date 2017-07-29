Longview hosts AKC Dog Show

A two-day event for dog owners to have their best friends show their stuff kicked off in East Texas today.

It was the annual Longview AKC all breed dog show at the Maude Cobb Activity Center.

The show features dogs of all breeds in competition for obedience and training, best in breed, and best in show.

The dog show continues at Maude Cobb on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.