Lindale manhunt suspect caught, could face more charges

An East Texas man could be face more charges following a manhunt Friday night.

38-year-old Dustin Youngman has already been charged with burglary of habitation, violation of emergency protective order and evading arrest on foot. According to Lindale Police, Smith County could issue more charges pending an investigation.

Bonnie Street in Lindale was quiet Saturday morning but residents said there was plenty of activity Friday night.



“Before I knew it half the street was filled with cop cars," a Lindale resident said.



The resident I spoke with wanted to remain anonymous but she shared a video of the scene outside her home Friday night.



She said several streets and homes in the neighborhood were searched by law enforcement.



"I let them know that it was just me here. They asked if anyone was in the home I said no. They asked if they could come in and do the search just briefly because there was a dangerous man that could be armed," she said.



The man they were looking for was 38-year-old Dustin Youngman. Earlier this year he was arrested in Henderson County for aggravated sexual assault.



Friday, the Lindale Police department received information about a terroristic threat involving Youngman. Officers found a vehicle registered to Youngman at a home in Lindale and that's where he fled from police.



The resident said police were on her street for about 30 minutes.



"His cell phone was picking up right by my house so before they left they let us know the please lock up," she said.



Youngman was found just before 10:30 Friday night. His bond is set at $95,000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.