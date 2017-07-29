City of Van Fire Department warns residents after child falls inside well

The City of Van Fire Department is advising residents to be aware of their surroundings after a child fell into a well Saturday morning.

According to the City of Van FD, they responded to a call for assistance and when they arrived they learned that a 3-year-old boy had fallen into a water well.

CIty of Van FD said that it appeared that the well had a concrete cover on it that was brittle and fell in when the child climbed on it.

Officials said that fortunately the child's grandfather was nearby and was able to go inside the well and rescue the boy. Both the child and grandfather were out of the well when firefighters arrived, according to City of Van of FD.

In response to this incident, officials are advising residents to be aware.

They said that covered wells are not necessarily safe wells and that if someone falls inside, please do not attempt to self-rescue. Officials said that it is best if you throw a flotation device or a rope to secure the victim but to let the trained professionals retrieve them. Self-rescue can complicate the retrieval, especially if it leads to the rescue of a second victim.

Officials said that they discovered open wells in the woods and fields while fighting grass fires, inside outbuildings at structure fires and backyards. They advise residents to secure all wells on their property.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident, according to the City of Van FD.

