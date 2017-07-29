Lindale manhunt suspect charged with burglary, evading arrest

A burglary suspect is in custody in Lindale after leading officers on a foot chase.

About 8:05 p.m. Friday, Lindale Police Department says officers received information from Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a terroristic threat report his office took about Dustin Youngman, 38.

Officers responded to a residence in Lindale and found a vehicle registered to Youngman.

"Officers then noticed movement in the house and requested back-up from other units," LPD wrote in a post on social media.

Youngman fled on foot and the department issued a warning at about 10 p.m. to residents to remain indoors and contact the office if they noticed any suspicious activity.

The suspect was later found and detained at 10:18 p.m., Lindale police say.

During the search, Smith County Sheriff's Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, and Lindale Volunteer Fire Department all assisted.

Youngman is being charged with burglary of a habitation, violation of emergency protective order, and evading arrest on foot.

Police say Smith County could issue more charges pending an investigation.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.