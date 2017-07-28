Region XIV Media Day in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Region XIV Media Day in East Texas

In Lindale, the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (Region XIV) hosted their media day to ring in the 2017 season in East Texas. 

Blinn, Cisco, Tyler Junior College, Kilgore, Trinity Valley, Navarro, NEO A&M, and New Mexico Military make up one of the toughest football conferences at the juco level. So it should come as no surprise that practically every roster handed out was riddled with East Texans. 

With one of his best recruiting classes coming in, Apaches head football coach Danny Palmer was extremely excited about the upcoming season and the "Beast of the East" that could help lead TJC all the way to a national title. 

