Jacksonville native Luke McCown signs 1-year deal with Dallas Co - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Live Blog 7OnScene: Cowboys Camp 2017
 
breaking

Jacksonville native Luke McCown signs 1-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

(KLTV) -

According to multiple sources Jacksonville native and NFL quarterback Luke McCown has signed a one year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. 

Previously, McCown was with the New Orleans Saints but was released on April 5 of this year. McCown will join fellow quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore in Dallas. 

Once McCown has a chance to land in Oxnard, it will become clear if the East Texan will become the third or second string quarterback for the Cowboys. The Dallas organization was also interested in his brother, Josh McCown, but a deal never manifested. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Region XIV Media Day in East Texas

    Region XIV Media Day in East Texas

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:03:48 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    In Lindale, the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (Region XIV) hosted their media day to ring in the 2017 season in East Texas.  Blinn, Cisco, Tyler Junior College, Kilgore, Trinity Valley, Navarro, NEO A&M, and New Mexico Military make up one of the toughest football conferences at the juco level. So it should come as no surprise that practically every roster handed out was riddled with East Texans.  With one of his best recruiting classes coming in, A...More >>
    In Lindale, the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (Region XIV) hosted their media day to ring in the 2017 season in East Texas.  Blinn, Cisco, Tyler Junior College, Kilgore, Trinity Valley, Navarro, NEO A&M, and New Mexico Military make up one of the toughest football conferences at the juco level. So it should come as no surprise that practically every roster handed out was riddled with East Texans.  With one of his best recruiting classes coming in, A...More >>

  • breaking

    Jacksonville native Luke McCown signs 1-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

    Jacksonville native Luke McCown signs 1-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:29:48 GMT

    According to multiple sources Jacksonville native and NFL quarterback Luke McCown has signed a one year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.  

    More >>

    According to multiple sources Jacksonville native and NFL quarterback Luke McCown has signed a one year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly