Jacksonville native Luke McCown signs 1-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

According to multiple sources Jacksonville native and NFL quarterback Luke McCown has signed a one year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. 

Previously, McCown was with the New Orleans Saints but was released on April 5 of this year. McCown will join fellow quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore in Dallas. 

Once McCown has a chance to land in Oxnard, it will become clear if the East Texan will become the third or second string quarterback for the Cowboys. The Dallas organization was also interested in his brother, Josh McCown, but a deal never manifested. 

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:29 PM EDT

