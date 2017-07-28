Camp Coverage: 'Great Wall of Dallas' may have lost some traction, but still force to be reckoned with

Camp Coverage: 'Great Wall of Dallas' may have lost some tractio - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Over the past several years it's been easy to say the Dallas Cowboys have the best offensive line in the NFL.  You can still make that argument with pro bowlers Tyron Smith,  Travis Frederick and Zack Martin leading the way. But Dallas has to replace two starters up front and that makes these training camp practices extra important. 

"We got the guys to do it. Guys are eager to show what they got and are really coming out here and competing. You know we only had two days in pads so we will see a lot more going forward," said Zack Martin, Cowboys right guard. 

"I mean I'm chasing dreams right now. I want to be great; that's the standard in our room. That's how every guy next to me feels, we want to be great," said La'el Collins, Cowboys right tackle. 

"Those guys are going to hold everyone accountable and they're the train, we move with them. Those guys are freaking animals," said Bryce Butler, Cowboys wide receiver. 

"LC seems real comfortable to me out there at right tackle. It's good now that we have pads on to be able to see real football. But we are early in camp, there is no real clear view where we are going to be, but we feel very fortunate we have some really good options there to fill in some guys that we lost," said Scott Linehan, Cowboys offensive coordinator. 

Again, with Smith, Frederick and Martin, this unit is still in the top three. Not to mention with star running back Ezekiel Elliott carrying the rock, any space created by the line will go a long way. 

